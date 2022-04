Ukrainian Parliament Extends Martial Law for 30 Days - Lawmaker

The Ukrainian parliament has extended the martial law for another 30 days, lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The Ukrainian parliament has extended the martial law for another 30 days, lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the parliament the relevant bill on Tuesday.

Martial law was introduced in Ukrai.ne on February 24. It expires on April 25.

"The (Verkhovna) Rada extended martial law in Ukraine from 05:30 (local time, 02:30 GMT) on April 25 for another 30 days," Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.