Ukrainian Parliament Finalizes Composition of New Cabinet Led by Honcharuk

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada, on Thursday approved the composition of the new cabinet under former lawyer Oleksiy Honcharuk.

Vadym Prystaiko was voted in as new foreign minister. His previous experience in foreign policy includes ambassadorship in Canada and the position of deputy foreign minister.

Arsen Avakov has retained his position of the interior minister, while Ivan Bakanov was appointed to head the Security Service of Ukraine.

Oksana Markarova also retained her office of finance minister.

Oleksiy Orzhel, 35, from the Servant of the People party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy became the energy minister.

Timofiy Milovanov, honorary president of the Kyiv school of Economics, became the minister of economic development.