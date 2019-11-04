Ukrainian Parliament Not Working on Law on Special Status of Donbas - Lawmaker

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The Ukrainian parliament is not working on a new law on the special status of Donbas, head of the parliament's European integration committee, Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, said on Sunday.

The law on the special status of Donbass was adopted by the parliament in 2014, but was never enacted. In fall 2018, the parliament extended it until the end of 2019.

"Do you remember when it became generally known that Ukraine agreed on the so-called Steinmeier formula, Ukrainian President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy told journalists that this new incomprehensibly directed bill would be developed in the Verkhovna Rada," Klympush-Tsintsadze said in an interview with the Segodnya newspaper.

She recalled that Zelensky promised to involve interested parties in the development of the bill.

"A month has passed. Neither the stakeholders, nor the involvement, nor the debate in parliament about this, nor the creation of any working group ... there is nothing at all," the lawmaker said.

She believes that Zelenskyy and representatives of his office would submit some version of the bill to parliament in late December.

"Well, apparently, they expect that the monopolistic majority will accept it without discussion," Klympush-Tsintsadze added.

On October 1, representatives of the Contact Group on Ukraine met in the Belarusian capital of Minsk and signed an agreement on a peace plan called "the Steinmeier formula." They agreed to resume the separation of forces in the Petrivske and Zolote areas of Donbas. The separation was supposed to begin on October 7, but the Ukrainian armed forces have still not confirmed their readiness to launch the process.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, which claimed independence after what they considered to be a coup in Ukraine two months earlier. Fighting for the control of two breakaway provinces in Ukraine's east has killed around 13,000 people, according to the United Nations' latest estimates.

Prospects for peace have been discussed in various forms, including during the meetings of the Contact Group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted several documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. Nevertheless, fighting in the region continues.