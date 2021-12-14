Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Troops Partake in Drills in Ukraine in 2022

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The Ukrainian parliament approved on Tuesday a bill granting the admission of units of foreign armed forces to the territory of Ukraine in 2022 to participate in multinational exercises.

The decision was supported by 318 lawmakers, with the required minimum of 226 votes. The document is now to be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian leader registered the bill last month.

In late January, the Ukrainian parliament passed a law allowing foreign troops to enter the country to participate in this year's exercises. It was later signed by Zelenskyy.

Ukraine bans the operation of any military formations on its territory unless it is provided for by law. The deployment of foreign military bases is also illegal in the country, so each time a special law is proposed by the president and adopted by the parliament to allow foreign forces to take part in military drills.