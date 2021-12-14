UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Troops Partake In Drills In Ukraine In 2022

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:18 PM

Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Troops Partake in Drills in Ukraine in 2022

The Ukrainian parliament approved on Tuesday a bill granting the admission of units of foreign armed forces to the territory of Ukraine in 2022 to participate in multinational exercises

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The Ukrainian parliament approved on Tuesday a bill granting the admission of units of foreign armed forces to the territory of Ukraine in 2022 to participate in multinational exercises.

The decision was supported by 318 lawmakers, with the required minimum of 226 votes. The document is now to be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian leader registered the bill last month.

In late January, the Ukrainian parliament passed a law allowing foreign troops to enter the country to participate in this year's exercises. It was later signed by Zelenskyy.

Ukraine bans the operation of any military formations on its territory unless it is provided for by law. The deployment of foreign military bases is also illegal in the country, so each time a special law is proposed by the president and adopted by the parliament to allow foreign forces to take part in military drills.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament January

Recent Stories

14,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

14,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

8 minutes ago
 51 new corona cases reported in Punjab

51 new corona cases reported in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart con ..

Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart condition

5 minutes ago
 Armed groups clash in south Libya

Armed groups clash in south Libya

7 minutes ago
 PTI Mayor candidate asks people to reject mafias, ..

PTI Mayor candidate asks people to reject mafias, hereditary politics

7 minutes ago
 Fool proof security to be ensured on by-election f ..

Fool proof security to be ensured on by-election for PP-206: DPO

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.