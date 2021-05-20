Ukrainian Parliament Promotes Chief Sanitary Doctor Liashko to Post of Health Minister

The Ukrainian Parliament supported on Thursday the prime minister's proposal to promote Chief Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko to head the ministry of health, as 262 lawmakers supported the decision, passing the 226 threshold

Maksym Stepanov, who headed the health ministry for over a year, was dismissed on Tuesday.

"Overcoming the pandemic will be my number one priority. We will do everything to enable Ukrainians to be vaccinated, work and travel. The pandemic is not over yet, and this is not the last one. Our ministry will prioritize biological safety of our citizens. By the fall, the healthcare system will improve its readiness to react to infectious diseases and epidemics outbreaks," Liashko told the parliament.