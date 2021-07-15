UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Parliament Received Proposal On Appointment Of Monastyrsky As Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi 48 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Ukrainian Parliament Received Proposal on Appointment of Monastyrsky as Interior Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has submitted a proposal to the parliament to appoint Denys Monastyrsky, the current head of the parliament's Law Enforcement Committee, as the new interior minister, Olga Tuniy, the spokeswoman of the parliament's speaker, told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the parliament dismissed Arsen Avakov from the post of Interior minister, just two days after he submitted a letter of resignation.

"I would like to inform you that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine [the parliament] has received a proposal from the prime minister of Ukraine on the appointment of Denis Anatolyevich Monastyrsky as Ukraine's interior minister," Tuniy said.

