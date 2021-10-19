(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The Ukrainian parliament refused on Tuesday to abolish the bill on oligarchs, which means the document can now be submitted to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for signing.

Only 67 lawmakers supported the initiative to cancel the results of the vote in favor of the new legislation, with the required minimum of 226 votes.

Lawmakers from the opposition European Solidarity political party earlier submitted to the parliament 11 draft resolutions on abolition of the bill, claiming that it was passed with procedural violations.