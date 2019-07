(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Ukraine 's Verkhovna Rada, at a meeting on Thursday, refused to dismiss Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin.

The corresponding draft resolution was supported only by 160 lawmakers with the necessary minimum of 226 votes.