Ukrainian Parliament Refuses to Set New Commission for Investigating 2014 Odessa Massacre

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The Ukrainian parliament has rejected the opposition's proposal to set up a temporary commission for investigating the 2014 mass unrest in Odessa, in which 48 people were killed by radicals, as only 79 lawmakers supported the move on Wednesday, with a required minimum of 226 votes.

The commission was supposed to look into the reasons behind the unrest, what it was triggered by and why the violence escalated. It was also supposed to make effort to identify organizers, instigators, facilitators and executors of illegal actions, conducted during the unrest, and to decide whether law enforcers had been complying with the country's legislation while suppressing the riots.

The commission was expected to unite 18 lawmakers from different factions and to be headed by Mykola Skoryk, a member of the Opposition Platform � For Life faction. It was due to conduct the investigation during a six-month period and then submit a report to the parliament.

The Odessa massacre took place on May 2, 2014, in the aftermath of the new government's coming to power. On that day, pro-Kiev nationalists locked anti-government protesters in the House of Trade Unions and set the building on fire, following violent clashes. Apart from the 48 fatalities, over 250 other people suffered injuries.