Ukrainian Parliament Rejects Action Program Of Cabinet Headed By Prime Minister Shmyhal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:24 PM

Ukrainian Parliament Rejects Action Program of Cabinet Headed by Prime Minister Shmyhal

The Ukrainian parliament refused on Thursday to approve the updated action program of the country's cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, as only 207 lawmakers supported it, with the required minimum of 226 votes

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The Ukrainian parliament refused on Thursday to approve the updated action program of the country's cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, as only 207 lawmakers supported it, with the required minimum of 226 votes.

Under the Ukrainian legislation, if the action program is approved, the government secures immunity, valid during one year, and cannot be dismissed before its term ends.

According to the program, the cabinet favors "modernization" of its dialogue with Russia on the Donbas crisis settlement, and the creation of a special platform for discussing the possibility to "return" Crimea, which rejoined Russia through a referendum back in 2014.

The program also states that the cabinet supports Ukraine's policy toward EU and NATO integration .

