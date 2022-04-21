Ukrainian Parliament Relaxes Rules for Seizing Russian Property

The Ukrainian parliament voted on Thursday to ease rules to allow the state to confiscate the property of Russian nationals under martial law

"Lawmakers eased the process of confiscating assets belonging to sanctioned Russians," the pro-presidential Servant of the People party said on its Telegram channel.

The legislation stipulates that movable and immovable property of Russians and other sanctioned foreigners will be sold off to pay for Ukraine's recovery and damages caused by the military operation.

The law paves the way for the confiscation of property belonging to former Ukrainian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk, the statement said. The 67 year old is in Ukrainian custody on accusations of treason.