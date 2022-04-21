UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Parliament Relaxes Rules For Seizing Russian Property

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 11:22 PM

Ukrainian Parliament Relaxes Rules for Seizing Russian Property

The Ukrainian parliament voted on Thursday to ease rules to allow the state to confiscate the property of Russian nationals under martial law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The Ukrainian parliament voted on Thursday to ease rules to allow the state to confiscate the property of Russian nationals under martial law.

"Lawmakers eased the process of confiscating assets belonging to sanctioned Russians," the pro-presidential Servant of the People party said on its Telegram channel.

The legislation stipulates that movable and immovable property of Russians and other sanctioned foreigners will be sold off to pay for Ukraine's recovery and damages caused by the military operation.

The law paves the way for the confiscation of property belonging to former Ukrainian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk, the statement said. The 67 year old is in Ukrainian custody on accusations of treason.

Related Topics

Ukraine Martial Law Russia Parliament Opposition

Recent Stories

UN Hopes for Easter Ceasefire in Ukraine for Civil ..

UN Hopes for Easter Ceasefire in Ukraine for Civilians to Get Aid - Official

1 minute ago
 MQM-P signed agreement with PTI for developing urb ..

MQM-P signed agreement with PTI for developing urban areas of Sindh : Khalid Maq ..

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan should talk about his performance inste ..

Imran Khan should talk about his performance instead criticizing the government: ..

1 minute ago
 Dengue larvae found in 561 houses in RWP

Dengue larvae found in 561 houses in RWP

2 minutes ago
 Majority of Canadians Back Cutting Ties With Monar ..

Majority of Canadians Back Cutting Ties With Monarchy - Poll

53 minutes ago
 Ayaz Latif Palejo resigns as GDA secretary General ..

Ayaz Latif Palejo resigns as GDA secretary General

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.