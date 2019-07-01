Ukrainian Parliament Says to Prevent Russian From Becoming Regional Language in Country

The Ukrainian parliament will not let the new government under President Volodymyr Zelenskyy give Russian the status of regional language in the country again, the chairman of the parliament, Andriy Parubiy, said on Monday

Earlier in the day, the head of Ukrainian presidential administration, Andriy Bohdan, said that Russian could reacquire its status as a regional language in the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, provided that they return under Kiev's jurisdiction and Ukrainian remains the only official state language there.

"I was surprised to read the interview of presidential office head Andriy Bohdan, in which he claimed that the new administration intended to restore regional languages. I would like to note that the Ukrainian parliament only recently adopted a law on the single state language, and we would not allow a return of the Kolesnychenko-Kivalov law, which aimed to oust the Ukrainian language from Ukraine under the guise of regional languages," Parubiy said at a meeting of the heads of parliamentary groups.

In 2012, then-President Viktor Yanukovych signed a law, named the Kolesnychenko-Kivalov law after its two authors, which granted Russian and other minority languages the status of regional language in parts of the country, meaning they were allowed to be spoken in Primary schools, courts and other state institutions.

The law was applied mostly in Ukraine's southern and eastern regions, where predominant or significant parts of the population speak Russian as their first language.

On May 22, then-President Petro Poroshenko signed a law making Ukrainian the only authorized language in education, the judiciary, health care and all major state services. The full switch to Ukrainian-language education is expected on September 1, 2020.

The law triggered criticism from a number of top-ranked Russian officials for, on the one hand, de facto segregating non-Ukrainian-speaking citizens into an "outcast" group with limited access to social services, and, on the other hand, targeting the Russian language specifically, since English and other EU languages were given certain exemptions.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated in 2014 after Crimea's reunification with Russia and the crisis in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, which proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev that February. Ukraine has accused Russia of interfering in its domestic affairs and being involved in Donbas conflict.