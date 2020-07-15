Ukrainian Parliament Schedules Local Elections for October 25

The Ukrainian parliament voted on Wednesday to set the next local elections for October 25, as the initiative gained support of 326 parliamentarians and passed the threshold of the required minimum of 226 votes

However, the elections will not be held on the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics territories that are not under Kiev's control.

Elections in the breakaway republics will be scheduled through a separate legislation, if the republics "restore Ukraine's full control along the state border," "disarm all the illegal armed formations", "restore constitutional order" and "guarantee safety of Ukrainian citizens living on the territories uncontrolled by Kiev."

The decision comes into effect on the next day after being published in official media.