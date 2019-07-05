UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Urges Zelenskyy To Sign Impeachment Bill

Fri 05th July 2019

Andriy Parubiy, the Ukrainian parliament's spokesman, urged on Friday President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign a bill, already passed by the legislature, that will set the responsibilities of a temporary investigatory commission responsible for preparing presidential impeachment

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Andriy Parubiy, the Ukrainian parliament's spokesman, urged on Friday President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign a bill, already passed by the legislature, that will set the responsibilities of a temporary investigatory commission responsible for preparing presidential impeachment.

"Today, I am sending an official letter to the president with a request that the bill on temporary investigatory commissions be immediately signed," Parubiy said.

He also stressed that Zelenskyy had already missed the 15-day deadline given to presidents to either sign or veto the bill.

"This deadline expired on June 27, which means that the bill is considered approved by the Ukrainian president and must be signed and made public. Mister Zelenskyy, I am informing you that you can no longer veto the bill, you can only sign it now.

If you veto it, it will be a violation of the law," Parubiy said.

On Monday, leader of the Radical Party, Oleh Liashko, said that Zelenskyy had allegedly vetoed the bill. According to the Ukrainian parliament's official website, the bill was sent to the president's desk on June 12.

Even before taking office, Zelenskyy promised to lift the immunity of the president, lawmakers and judges, as well as to adopt a clear impeachment procedure. On June 6, the parliament passed a bill that would authorize the creation of temporary investigatory commissions for presidential impeachment preparations. According to the document, once the lawmakers get acquainted with the commissions' conclusions over the president's activity, at least 226 votes are needed to file charges against the president and then 300 votes to support the impeachment itself.

