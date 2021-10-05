UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Parliament Suspends Speaker From Conducting Plenary Sessions For 2 Days

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Ukrainian parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov has been suspending from holding plenary sessions for two days at the initiative of the pro-presidential Servant of the People political party on Tuesday.

The decision was supported by 240 lawmakers with the required minimum was 226 votes.

The pro-presidential party lawmakers have initiated the procedure for the resignation of Razumkov. According to the law, it is necessary to collect 150 signatures of lawmakers to start this procedure.

