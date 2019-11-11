UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Parliament To Develop, Pass Bill On National Referendums Soon - Zelenskyy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 05:12 PM

The Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, will soon develop and pass a bill determining rules and mechanisms for holding local or nationwide referendums, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, will soon develop and pass a bill determining rules and mechanisms for holding local or nationwide referendums, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.

"In the near future, the Verkhovna Rada will develop and pass the bill, which clearly establishes the types and mechanisms of the referendum, and finally gives Ukrainians the right to decide the fate of one or another issue very important for them," Zelenskyy said in a video statement on his Facebook.

During his election campaign, Zelenskyy promised to determine important issues such as, for instance, the country's entry to NATO, via a referendum.

