Ukrainian Parliament to Discuss No-Confidence in Prosecutor General on Thursday - Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Ukrainian parliament's speaker, Dmytro Razumkov, has said he will convene for Thursday an extraordinary parliamentary session to study a motion of no-confidence in Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka.

"I will convene for March 5, 18:30 [16:30 GMT] an extraordinary session of the Rada, during which we will discuss the possibility to express no-confidence in Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka," Razumkov said on Wednesday.

After lawmakers registered a resolution on a no-confidence vote in Ryaboshapka, the latter said he saw no ground for resignation, adding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had not discussed the matter with him.

Under the Ukrainian law, the prosecutor general is appointed and dismissed by the president, under consent of the parliament. A no-confidence motion again the prosecutor general, passed by the parliament, triggers his dismissal. To register a no-confidence vote resolution, lawmakers need to gather at least 150 signatures.