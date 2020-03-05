UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Parliament To Discuss No-Confidence In Prosecutor General On Thursday - Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Ukrainian Parliament to Discuss No-Confidence in Prosecutor General on Thursday - Speaker

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Ukrainian parliament's speaker, Dmytro Razumkov, has said he will convene for Thursday an extraordinary parliamentary session to study a motion of no-confidence in Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka.

"I will convene for March 5, 18:30 [16:30 GMT] an extraordinary session of the Rada, during which we will discuss the possibility to express no-confidence in Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka," Razumkov said on Wednesday.

After lawmakers registered a resolution on a no-confidence vote in Ryaboshapka, the latter said he saw no ground for resignation, adding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had not discussed the matter with him.

Under the Ukrainian law, the prosecutor general is appointed and dismissed by the president, under consent of the parliament. A no-confidence motion again the prosecutor general, passed by the parliament, triggers his dismissal. To register a no-confidence vote resolution, lawmakers need to gather at least 150 signatures.

Related Topics

Resolution Parliament Vote March

Recent Stories

VP reviews findings of national survey of aerial m ..

47 minutes ago

Eurogroup mulls budget measures to stem virus impa ..

56 minutes ago

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 ..

57 minutes ago

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs ..

57 minutes ago

Islamabad United overcome Lahore Qalandars challen ..

57 minutes ago

Arab ambassadors praise UAE for evacuating their c ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.