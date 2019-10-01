UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Parliament To Prepare New Law On Special Status Of Donbas - Zelenskyy

Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:41 PM

The new law on the special status of Donbas will be prepared by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, it will be open for public discussion and will take effect permanently after local election in accordance with the Ukrainian constitution and legislation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday

"The law on the special status of Donbas is in effect, you know that it exists, it is in effect until December 31, 2019. But there will be a new law ... It will will be prepared by the parliament in close cooperation and open discussion with the public. Not a single 'red line' will be crossed in this new law, which is why there is no and there will not be any capitulation, "Zelenskyy said in a broadcast by the 112.

The president also clarified that the law on the special status of Donbas will come in force only in the event of local elections in accordance with the constitution and laws of Ukraine.

"The law on the special status of Donbas will be in effect on a permanent basis, provided that local elections are held there, held in accordance with the constitution of Ukraine and the legislation of Ukraine, and also after the publication of the OSCE report that the elections were held in line with OSCE standards and international standards for democratic elections," Zelenskyy stressed.

