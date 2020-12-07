Ukrainian Parliament to Vote on Extending Special Status of Donbas Next Week - Lawmaker

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) A proposal on the extension of the law on the special status on the region of Donbas in eastern Ukraine was submitted to the country's parliament, up for a vote next week, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of Voice political party said Monday.

"A new extension of the law on special status of the local governance in some areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions was submitted to Rada. It was authored by Servant of the People," Zhelesnyak said in his Telegram account.

Servant of the People is the party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.