Ukrainian Parliament Votes For Fines, Stricter Punishment For Breaching Quarantine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:19 PM
The Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday backed a law on fines and stricter criminal punishment for breaching quarantine amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday backed a law on fines and stricter criminal punishment for breaching quarantine amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The law, which needed at least 226 votes to pass, was backed by 344 lawmakers.
Under the new law, breaking quarantine rules could result in a fine between $650-2,000 or detention for up to three years.