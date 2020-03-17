UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Parliament Votes For Fines, Stricter Punishment For Breaching Quarantine

Ukrainian Parliament Votes for Fines, Stricter Punishment for Breaching Quarantine

The Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday backed a law on fines and stricter criminal punishment for breaching quarantine amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday backed a law on fines and stricter criminal punishment for breaching quarantine amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The law, which needed at least 226 votes to pass, was backed by 344 lawmakers.

Under the new law, breaking quarantine rules could result in a fine between $650-2,000 or detention for up to three years.

