Ukrainian Parliament Votes To Impose Martial Law
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 11:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday approved the introduction of martial law throughout the country.
"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted for approval of the presidential decree on declaration of martial law throughout Ukraine," the parliament said on Facebook.
