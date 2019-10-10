UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Parliamentary Group To Probe 3 Medvedchuk-Linked TV Channels - Zelenskyy's Party

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:50 AM

Ukrainian Parliamentary Group to Probe 3 Medvedchuk-Linked TV Channels - Zelenskyy's Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Regulatory Committee of the Ukrainian parliament considered and adopted a draft resolution on the creation of a temporary commission to investigate the ownership and activities of tv channels 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK linked to the leader of the Ukrainian Choice - Right of People public movement, Viktor Medvedchuk, Olga Vasilevskaya-Smaglyuk, a member of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, said on Wednesday.

In early September, the Ukrainian National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting decided to revoke NewsOne's license in the wake of the broadcaster's unsuccessful attempt to organize a joint teleconference with Russia's Rossiya 1 channel in July. On September 26, the same problem was faced by 112.

Ukraina. ZIK faced unscheduled checks.

"The regulatory committee reviewed and adopted a draft resolution on a temporary investigative commission to investigate the acquisition and activities of television channels of the so-called Medvedchuk group," Vasilevskaya-Smaglyuk said on Facebook.

The three channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and Zik are owned by Taras Kozak, Medvedchuk's ally.

Earlier, Kozak said that he had been summoned for questioning by the Security Service of Ukraine over the purchase of 112.Ukraine, and during the interrogation, he was informed that he was suspected of treason. He later said that he was interrogated under three other articles: terrorism, financing of terrorism and laundering criminal proceeds.

