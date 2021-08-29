UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Parliamentary Speaker To Visit Donbas On August 30

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Ukrainian Parliamentary Speaker to Visit Donbas on August 30

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Dmytro Razumkov is set to visit Donbas on a work trip on August 30 to get acquainted with the military operation developments in the area, the press service of the legislature, Verkhovna Rada, said on Sunday.

"The chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Razumkov, will go on a work trip to the area of the joint forces operation on August 30. During the trip, the chairman of the Ukrainian parliament will familiarize himself with the current security policy and the operational situation in the area of the joint forces operation," the statement said.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 when Kiev launched an offensive against the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, also known as Donbas, after they proclaimed independence. The peace process has been negotiated mostly at two international platforms. The Trilateral Contact Group includes Ukraine, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and Russia, while the Normandy quartet is composed of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine.

