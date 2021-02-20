Ukrainian Party Opposition Platform Calls Sanctions on Medvedchuk Political Repression

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Ukrainian party Opposition Platform ” For Life called the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine on sanctions against its members Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak and their families a pre-planned act of political repression and promised to do everything to impeach President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Friday, the NSDC sanctioned 19 legal entities and eight individuals, including three Ukrainian and five Russian citizens. Among others, Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko were included in the sanctions list.

'Opposition Platform ” For Life sees the NSDC's decision to impose personal sanctions against Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak and their family members as a pre-planned act of political repression.

This is the desire of Zelenskyy's dictatorial regime to settle scores with opposition leaders and strike a blow at the country's most popular political force. There are no legal grounds for this extrajudicial repressions," the party's press service said in a statement.

It emphasized that the party would defend Ukrainian democracy and constitution by all legal methods and would fight for the rights of party members.

"We initiated the start of the impeachment procedure for Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and we will do everything to bring it to the end. Today it is no longer a question of personal political ambitions and party ratings. It is a question of the life and death of Ukrainian democracy," the party said.