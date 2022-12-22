UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Patriot Operators To Be Trained In Germany, Another Unnamed Country - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Ukrainian Patriot Operators to Be Trained in Germany, Another Unnamed Country - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The Ukrainian military personnel will be trained to operate Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems in Germany and another unnamed country, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday, citing a US official.

The US will provide additional military assistance to Ukraine worth about $1.85 billion, which will include Patriot air defense systems, which Kiev requested earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated earlier in the day.

"Training of the Ukrainian soldiers in handling the Patriot air defense system will be held in Germany and another country," a US official told Al Jazeera.

According to the source, the aid package included ammunition for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and anti-radar missiles, the media said.

The US State Department specified earlier in the day that $1 billion will be allocated to Kiev by the diplomatic department, while another $850 million will be given by the Pentagon.

The announcement of the new massive aid package was made during a visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington.

Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian armed forces. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, stated that arms provision was undermining prospects for a future peace process.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Pentagon Visit Germany Kiev April Media Billion Million

Recent Stories

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Govern ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Government Protest Response - Treasu ..

2 hours ago
 National Assembly Special Committee directs to reg ..

National Assembly Special Committee directs to regularize all contractual employ ..

2 hours ago
 Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent v ..

Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent viruses in body: Study

2 hours ago
 Wicked winter storm threatens US holiday travel ch ..

Wicked winter storm threatens US holiday travel chaos

2 hours ago
 US lawmakers race weather to reach government fund ..

US lawmakers race weather to reach government funding deal

3 hours ago
 US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury Department

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.