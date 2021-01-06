UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Pharmaceutical Company Says Asked Gov't To Register Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 01:24 PM

Ukrainian Pharmaceutical Company Says Asked Gov't to Register Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

Kharkiv-based pharmaceutical company Biolik confirmed on Wednesday it had submitted a registration application for Russian coronavirus vaccine Gam-COVID-Vac (trademark Sputnik V) with the Ukrainian government back in December

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Kharkiv-based pharmaceutical company Biolik confirmed on Wednesday it had submitted a registration application for Russian coronavirus vaccine Gam-COVID-Vac (trademark Sputnik V) with the Ukrainian government back in December.

Last Saturday, Ukrainian opposition lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk said that Biolik filed the registration paperwork for the Russian vaccine with the Ukrainian Ministry of Health. Ukrainian Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko denied this however.

"Amid numerous inquiries, Biolik administration informs that on December 31, 2020, we indeed submitted an application for state registration of a medicinal product � Gam-COVID-Vac vaccine. A combined vector-based vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, produced by the Russian Health Ministry's Gamaleya Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology," the company said on its website, attaching the submitted paperwork.

�Ukrainian officials have been openly hostile toward the Russian vaccine so far.

Comments ranged from Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal discreetly stating that only vaccines which have completed phase 3 clinical trials will be let register in Ukraine, to Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba opining that the Russian coronavirus vaccine was a "hybrid weapon" against Ukraine.

Sputnik V was the world's first coronavirus vaccine officially registered for emergency use on August 11. The latest interim results from Phase 3 clinical trials in mid-December established its efficacy at 91.4 percent and at 100 percent in severe cases. The vaccine is built on a human adenoviral vector platform, a well-researched technology as opposed to, for example, mRNA vaccines.

In December, UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, whose coronavirus vaccine is built on a chimpanzee adenovirus and has shown an average efficacy of 70.4 percent, announced teaming up with Gamaleya and requesting to use one of its human adenoviral vectors to enhance the vaccine's efficacy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Ukraine Russia Company Doctor United Kingdom August December 2020 From Government Weapon Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KPT to plant 100,000 mangroves quarter-wise

28 seconds ago

OPEC+ Uninterested in Repeat of Last Year's Oil Ma ..

29 seconds ago

US Congressman Gets COVID-19 After Inoculated With ..

31 seconds ago

Russia Reports 24,217 New Coronavirus Cases, 445 D ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi envoy calls on Omar Ayub, discusses JVs in e ..

2 minutes ago

Hazara people continue to protest as Zulfi Bukhar, ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.