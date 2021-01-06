Kharkiv-based pharmaceutical company Biolik confirmed on Wednesday it had submitted a registration application for Russian coronavirus vaccine Gam-COVID-Vac (trademark Sputnik V) with the Ukrainian government back in December

Last Saturday, Ukrainian opposition lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk said that Biolik filed the registration paperwork for the Russian vaccine with the Ukrainian Ministry of Health. Ukrainian Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko denied this however.

"Amid numerous inquiries, Biolik administration informs that on December 31, 2020, we indeed submitted an application for state registration of a medicinal product � Gam-COVID-Vac vaccine. A combined vector-based vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, produced by the Russian Health Ministry's Gamaleya Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology," the company said on its website, attaching the submitted paperwork.

�Ukrainian officials have been openly hostile toward the Russian vaccine so far.

Comments ranged from Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal discreetly stating that only vaccines which have completed phase 3 clinical trials will be let register in Ukraine, to Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba opining that the Russian coronavirus vaccine was a "hybrid weapon" against Ukraine.

Sputnik V was the world's first coronavirus vaccine officially registered for emergency use on August 11. The latest interim results from Phase 3 clinical trials in mid-December established its efficacy at 91.4 percent and at 100 percent in severe cases. The vaccine is built on a human adenoviral vector platform, a well-researched technology as opposed to, for example, mRNA vaccines.

In December, UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, whose coronavirus vaccine is built on a chimpanzee adenovirus and has shown an average efficacy of 70.4 percent, announced teaming up with Gamaleya and requesting to use one of its human adenoviral vectors to enhance the vaccine's efficacy.