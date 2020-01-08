Ukrainian Plane Crash in Iran Leaves No Survivors - Emergency Services Head

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Everyone on board was killed in the crash of the Ukrainian plane near Tehran Imam Khomeini airport, the head of the Iranian emergency services said Wednesday, as cited by Iran's Tasnim news agency.

The Reuters news agency reported earlier in the day citing Iranian media that nobody survived the crash of the Ukraine International Airline plane bound for Kiev.

A civil aviation official told Sputnik that there were 167 passengers on board.