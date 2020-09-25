Ukrainian Police Checking Information About Plane Crash In Kharkiv Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The National Police of Ukraine are checking information about the plane crash in the Kharkiv Region, an investigative and operational group has left for the scene, regional police spokeswoman Elena Barannik told Sputnik.

On Friday evening, Telegram channels reported that a plane had crashed in the Kharkiv Region.

"There is no information now. We are checking. An investigative and operational group has left for the scene," Barannik said.