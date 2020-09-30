Ukrainian Police Clarifying Citizenship of Deceased US Embassy Employee in Kiev

A law enforcement inquiry is underway to determine the citizenship and occupation of the female US embassy employee who was purportedly beaten to death overnight in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev police told Sputnik on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) A law enforcement inquiry is underway to determine the citizenship and occupation of the female US embassy employee who was purportedly beaten to death overnight in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev police told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian National Police reported that a female employee of the US embassy in Kiev had been severely beaten up during the night and later passed away in the hospital. The suspect perpetrator is purportedly a man aged between 30-40.

"We are clarifying all this at the moment," a police spokesperson told Sputnik, when asked to specify the woman's nationality and position at the embassy.

Ukrainian news outlet Censor.Net, in turn, reported, citing a law enforcement source, that the woman could have been hit by a moving train while jogging with her headphones on along the rails. The source reportedly said that the woman had been found on the rails with a deep 1.5-inch wound on the back of her head.