Ukrainian Police Detain 25 People In Dnipropetrovsk Region For Carrying Weapons
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 12:10 AM
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The Ukrainian law enforcement officers have arrested 25 people as part of a case related to illegal possession of weapons in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, the provincial police said on Sunday in a press release.
"During a police special operation, a criminal group was detained, whose activities are related to drug trafficking.
The police stopped a convoy of cars that were moving towards the city of Novomoskovsk. There were about 25 men and women in seven cars, who, according to operational information, were preparing to commit a crime on the territory of one of the cities of the Dnipropetrovsk region," the police said.
The law enforcement agency added that hunting rifles and a carbine were found in the cars, and searches are still ongoing.
The police opened a criminal case for illegal possession of weapons, which envisions a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.