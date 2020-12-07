UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Police Detain 25 People In Dnipropetrovsk Region For Carrying Weapons

Mon 07th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The Ukrainian law enforcement officers have arrested 25 people as part of a case related to illegal possession of weapons in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, the provincial police said on Sunday in a press release.

"During a police special operation, a criminal group was detained, whose activities are related to drug trafficking.

The police stopped a convoy of cars that were moving towards the city of Novomoskovsk. There were about 25 men and women in seven cars, who, according to operational information, were preparing to commit a crime on the territory of one of the cities of the Dnipropetrovsk region," the police said.

The law enforcement agency added that hunting rifles and a carbine were found in the cars, and searches are still ongoing.

The police opened a criminal case for illegal possession of weapons, which envisions a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

