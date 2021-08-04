UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Police Detain Man Who Threatened To Detonate Hand Grenade Inside Gov't Building

Ukrainian Police Detain Man Who Threatened to Detonate Hand Grenade Inside Gov't Building

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) A man who threatened to detonate a hand grenade inside the building of the Ukrainian government on Wednesday has been detained, Police Chief Igor Klimenko said, adding that the detainee used to fight in Donbas.

"We have just completed a special operation to neutralize a citizen.

He will be a suspect, the prosecutor's office will make a decision. The situation is not simple as he participated in the military operation [in Donbas], has been injured twice, suffered a head injury. He committed this crime due to the fact that he was in such circumstances," Klimenko told a press briefing, adding that the man had a combat hand grenade in his hands.

