Ukrainian Police Detain Over 30 People for Beating 112.Ukraina Broadcaster Crew

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Ukrainian police detained over 30 people who beat the crew of the 112.Ukraina broadcaster in Kharkiv Region, Oksana Kalmykova, deputy head of the region's police, said on Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, unknown assailants attacked the journalists who were filming a story about timber theft in the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Region.

"I am now at the scene of the incident ... Now 30 people who participated in this conflict were detained by police officers and taken to the territorial police station to clarify all the circumstances," Kalmykova said.

According to the official, the police are now identifying offenders.

"We will deal the situation in order to qualify the event under either the criminal or the administrative code," Kalmykova added.

According to the head of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, Serhiy Tomilenko, more than 150 cases of attacks on journalists have been recorded in the country since early 2017, but none of the attackers have been effectively punished.