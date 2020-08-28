Ukrainian Police Detain Suspects in Kharkiv Region Bus Shooting Case - Deputy Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained unidentified persons who fired at a bus with people on the Kiev-Kharkiv highway, Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian lawmaker Ilya Kyva said that a bus with members of the Patriots - For Life social movement had been fired at from machine guns on the Kiev-Kharkiv highway, and that the attackers had kidnapped several people.

Later, the police said that there were no killed or abducted persons, but two people had been injured and hospitalized. A criminal case on hooliganism has been launched.

"Today, on the Kharkiv-Kiev highway, there was a conflict between two groups of supporters of different political forces. As a result of clear and well-coordinated actions of police officers of Kharkiv Region, a group of attackers has just been detained in the region's Krasnogradskiy district," Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook.