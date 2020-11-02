UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Police Detain Three Men Over Shooting In Ivano-Frankivsk

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:52 PM

Three men have been detained in relation to an armed skirmish in the western Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk, the press service of the regional department of the Ukraine National Police reported on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Three men have been detained in relation to an armed skirmish in the western Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk, the press service of the regional department of the Ukraine National Police reported on Monday.

"At about 20.40 [18:40 GMT], on November 1, an unknown man started shooting in Pulyuya street, Ivano-Frankivsk, and injured two men. One of the injured had a nonlethal pistol and fired several shots at the attacker. The police patrol has detained all the men engaged in the incident at the scene.

Three men have been hospitalized with injuries," the press service said.

An investigative team arrived at the scene to establish the incident's circumstances.

The police press service added that a separate shooting incident had occurred at about 8:30 p.m. [18:30 GMT] on Karpatskaya street. An unknown gunman injured a woman, who was then taken to the hospital.

Investigators are looking into possible ties between the two incidents.

