Ukrainian Police, Far-Right Party Members Clash Outside Zelenskyy's Office In Kiev

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 05:04 PM

The Ukrainian law enforcement officers and members of the National Corps far-right political party (based on the Azov Battalion, prosecuted in Russia) clashed on Saturday outside President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office in Kiev, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The protesters, discontent with the government and the president for their handling of the Donbas conflict in the east of the country, tried to break into Zelenskyy's heavily guarded office while throwing firecrackers and spraying gas at the police. The radicals also burned tires and threw stones.

Streets adjacent to the government building in downtown Kiev are patrolled by police and National Guard.

