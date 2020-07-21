UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Police Got Out 3 Hostages From Bus In Lutsk - Interior Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Ukrainian Police Got Out 3 Hostages From Bus in Lutsk - Interior Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The police got out three hostages from a bus captured in Lutsk, Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Tuesday.

"[First Deputy Head of the Ukrainian National Police, Chief of the Criminal Police Yevhen] Koval got out three hostages," Avakov wrote on Twitter.

A man hijacked a bus with 20 passengers in the center of Lutsk. The hostage-taker has explosives and weapons. The police has launched operation "Hostage" in the region. According to the regional national police chief Yury Kroshko, the attacker puts forward general demands and complains about the political system.

Related Topics

Police Interior Minister Twitter Man Lutsk Criminals From

Recent Stories

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

49 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

1 hour ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

1 hour ago

UAE President congratulated by Brazilian leader on ..

1 hour ago

IFarm, Palm Co. win &#039;The CovHack Virtual Inno ..

1 hour ago

ADDED set to implement first phase of remote work ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.