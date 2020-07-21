Ukrainian Police Got Out 3 Hostages From Bus in Lutsk - Interior Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The police got out three hostages from a bus captured in Lutsk, Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Tuesday.

"[First Deputy Head of the Ukrainian National Police, Chief of the Criminal Police Yevhen] Koval got out three hostages," Avakov wrote on Twitter.

A man hijacked a bus with 20 passengers in the center of Lutsk. The hostage-taker has explosives and weapons. The police has launched operation "Hostage" in the region. According to the regional national police chief Yury Kroshko, the attacker puts forward general demands and complains about the political system.