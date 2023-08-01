Open Menu

Ukrainian Police Officers, Volunteers Forced To Donate Biological Materials - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Ukrainian Police Officers, Volunteers Forced to Donate Biological Materials - Source

HENICHESK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The Ukrainian military command has started collecting more donor and biometric material from members of the territorial defense and national police officers in the Odesa Region and Ukraine's controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region starting July 20, an officer of Russian law enforcement agencies told Sputnik, citing sources in Ukrainian voluntary formations.

"According to our sources in the volunteer units of the Ukrainian armed forces, since July 20, in Zaporizhzhia and Odesa regions, work on the collection of donor and biometric material among the employees of the territorial defense and the national police has intensified," the source said.

The source also noted that biological samples are supposed to be used for identification and collection carried on a voluntary basis, but those, who are against it, are threatened with dismissal, after which they face mobilization to regular forces, the source said.

Russian security officials believe these activities are most likely intended to simplify the transplantation of organs and tissues in case of an urgent need.

"Given the lack of interest of the Ukrainian leadership in saving the lives of its military personnel and ordinary citizens, these organs can be intended both for foreign specialists involved in the armed conflict in Ukraine and for sale to the West. It is also possible that individual biometric samples can be used for medical research in US military bio-laboratories, which are widely represented in Ukraine," the source said.

On Monday, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that Kiev uses its wounded soldiers as biomaterial, secretly removing organs from them for transplantation.

