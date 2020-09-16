UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Police Open 148 Cases In 2020 On Assaulting, Obstructing Journalists

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The Ukrainian police opened 148 criminal cases on attacks on journalists and obstruction of their activities in 2020, the presidential press service reported.

The situation was discussed at a regular meeting of the council on freedom of expression and protection of journalists under the Ukrainian president.

The council is expected to ask law enforcement agencies to conduct an audit of the state of investigation of crimes against journalists.

Russian journalist Kirill Vyshinsky, who led the RIA Novosti Ukraine portal, spent more than a year in custody in Ukraine in 2018-2019. He was accused of treason and support for the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas. In August 2019, he was released, and in September 2019 returned to Russia.

