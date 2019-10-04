UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Police Open Criminal Case After An-12 Emergency Landing Near Lviv Airport

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 01:50 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The National Police of Ukraine has launched a criminal case over the emergency landing of an An-12 aircraft near the Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport, the National Police's department for Lviv region said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the aircraft, carrying cargo from Spain to Lviv, made an emergency landing due to running out of fuel.

Five people were killed in the accident, according to Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii.

"A criminal proceeding has been launched under Part 3 of Article 276 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code (Violation of rules related to safety of traffic or operation of railway, water or air transport)," the police said in a statement, noting that the offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Police officers are working on the site, making effort to identify those killed and injured, and establish the circumstances behind the accident.

