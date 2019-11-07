Ukrainian Police Record 158 Crimes Against Journalists in 9 Months - Interior Ministry

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Ukrainian police registered 158 crimes against journalists in the country from January-September, the country's Interior Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement.

"Within nine months of 2019, investigators of the national police registered 158 criminal offenses. As a result of the probes conducted in this period of time, criminal indictments under 10 criminal cases and 12 criminal offenses have been submitted to courts," the statement said.

According to the Interior Ministry, 156 criminal cases have been closed in coordination with the Public Prosecutor's Office.

"[Interior Minister] Arsen Avakov tasked the national police with promptly responding to obstacles, made for journalist activities, as well as vowed to ensure personal involvement in investigating vibrant attacks on journalists in [Ukrainian] regions," Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko said, as quoted by the statement.

Dozens of journalists have faced persecution, detention and attacks in Ukraine since former President Viktor Yanukovych was overthrown in 2014. Among the most blatant examples was the arrest of former head of the RIA Novosti Ukraine portal Kirill Vyshinsky in 2018, who spent more than a year in jail. Another major incident took place on July 20, 2016, when a car explosion killed journalist Pavel Sheremet.