Ukrainian Police Release Most Of Protesters Detained During Rallies Against China Evacuees

Police have released 23 of the 24 protesters detained during the riots in Ukraine's Novy Sanzhary town, located in the Poltava Region, against the arrival of people evacuated from China's Wuhan, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry's press service said on Friday

On Thursday, the Ukrainian authorities evacuated 73 people both Ukrainians and foreigners from China, which is currently plagued by an outbreak of coronavirus, to place them under quarantine at the Interior Ministry's health center located in Novy Sanzhary. However, the initiative was met with outrage over fears that the deadly virus would spread. Locals greeted the evacuees by throwing stones and screaming at them, which resulted in clashes with police. The ministry pledged to thwart any attempt to prevent the placement of the evacuated people at the health center

"The Poltava Region's police inform that yesterday, February 20, 24 of the most aggressive people were removed from the crowd and taken to the territorial departments of the National Police.

All individuals were identified, 23 detainees were released to go home during the pre-trial investigation, another one is in custody," the press service said on Facebook.

The new strain of coronavirus, officially dubbed COVID-19, was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in China's Hubei Province, in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already resulted in 2,200 fatalities, with over 76,000 people having been infected.

