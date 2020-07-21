Ukrainian Police Rescue 3 Hostages From Bus in Lutsk - Interior Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The police managed to rescue three hostages from a bus captured in Lutsk, Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Tuesday.

"[First Deputy Head of the Ukrainian National Police, Chief of the Criminal Police Yevhen] Koval rescued three hostages," Avakov wrote on Twitter.

Maksim Krivosh, the man behind the attack, said on air the Lviv NTA tv channel that the hostages on the bus were in a bad condition.

One of the hostages called the broadcaster and handed the phone to Krivosh, who told reporters that he would release the hostages when his demands were fulfilled.

"The hostages are in poor condition. The bus is full, one person is injured, there is one pregnant woman, one child," the hijacker said on live TV.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Security Service has classified the attack as an act of terrorism, the ministry's press service reported.

According to Ivan Bakanov, the head of the security service, law enforcement officers are doing everything possible to free the hostages.

"The situation requires coordinated actions of all law enforcement agencies, we are in constant contact. These processes are usually non-public and we will be able to address all inquiries after all the hostages are in complete safety. We are doing everything possible," Bakanov said.

The 44-year-old man hijacked the bus with 20 passengers in the center of Lutsk on Tuesday morning. The hostage-taker has explosives and weapons. The police have launched the operation "Hostage". According to the regional national police chief, Yury Kroshko, the attacker puts forward general demands and complains about the political system.