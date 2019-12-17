UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Police Say 2 Officers Injured In Brawl With Protesters Near Kiev's Parliament

Two law enforcement officers have been injured and hospitalized in Kiev in a brawl near the Ukrainian parliament, where people are protesting against a new bill that lifts a moratorium on selling agricultural land, the Kiev police said on Tuesday

Early in the day, several protests against a bill allowing the selling of agricultural land began near the Ukrainian parliament, known as Verkhovna Rada. The police say that some of the participants tried to install a tent in the traffic area of Mykhailo Hrushevskyi Street, where government buildings, including the Rada, are located.

"The law enforcement officers stopped the citizens and began giving them a preventive talk .

.. but the protesters started a scuffle with the policemen, which turned into a brawl. According to preliminary information, as a result of the conflict, two policemen received bodily injuries," the police wrote on Facebook.

The aforementioned law enforcement officers have been hospitalized, and one person has been detained on suspicion of illegal activity.

Since 2001, Ukraine has had a moratorium on selling agricultural land. If passed, a new bill will do away with the moratorium, allowing private individuals and legal entities to purchase agricultural land. The bill already passed the first parliamentary reading on November 13.

