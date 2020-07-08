Ukrainian Police Say Detained Two Russians Who Allegedly Planned "Serious Crimes"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The national police of Ukraine said two Russians who had allegedly been planning a "series of serious crimes" had been detained in Kiev.

"Operatives of the strategic investigations department in Kiev received information that citizens of the Russian Federation planning a series of serious crimes arrived in the [Ukrainian] capital.

According to available information, they were members of armed units, worked for Russian security services and participated in military conflicts in different countries," the police said.

"Today, July 7, in a special police operation, the two men were detained in the Shevchenkovsky district of the capital," the police said.

According to the statement, materials are being prepared for their expulsion from Ukraine.