Ukrainian Police Say Probing Attack on Bus in Kharkiv Region

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Ukrainian law enforcement officers are clarifying the circumstances of shooting in the area of the city of Liubotyn in Kharkiv Region, the regional department of the National Police of Ukraine said on Thursday.

On Thursday, Ukrainian lawmaker Ilya Kyva said that a bus with members of the Patriots - For Life social movement had been fired at from machine guns on the Kiev-Kharkiv highway, and that the attackers had kidnapped several people.

"Kharkiv police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting in the area of the city of Liubotyn.

The leadership of the regional police headquarters and the investigative and operational group are working at the scene. All circumstances are being established," the police department said on Facebook.

Two people were injured in the incident, there were no fatalities or hostages, Kharkiv regional police spokeswoman Elena Barannik told Sputnik.

"There are no killed or hostages, two were injured one in the arm, second in the leg, possibly from a traumatic weapon. They were sent to hospital," Barannik said.