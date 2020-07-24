UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Police Seize Huge Haul Of Radioactive Berries, Mushrooms Near Chernobyl

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

Ukrainian Police Seize Huge Haul of Radioactive Berries, Mushrooms Near Chernobyl

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Hundreds of Pounds of radioactive mushrooms and berries were seized in July from foragers roaming near the crippled Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the Ukrainian police said Thursday.

"It was found that 300 kilograms [661 pounds] of wild berries and 20 kilograms [44 pounds] of mushrooms seized from citizens in the exclusion zone contained twice as much radioactive cesium and strontium as the allowed limit," the National Police said.

Sixteen people received administrative sanctions for illegally taking wild berries and mushrooms out of the forested area, and 14 criminal charges were filed for violating the "radiation safety regime." They carry a prison sentence of up to three years or a fine.

Related Topics

Police Nuclear Fine Chernobyl July Criminals From

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution takes legal action against 102 ..

19 minutes ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu D ..

48 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi on track to becoming completely ‘Go Sa ..

49 minutes ago

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

3 hours ago

Archer back for Windies decider as England wait on ..

3 minutes ago

Edinburgh New Year's street party shelved due to v ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.