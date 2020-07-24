Ukrainian Police Seize Huge Haul of Radioactive Berries, Mushrooms Near Chernobyl

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Hundreds of Pounds of radioactive mushrooms and berries were seized in July from foragers roaming near the crippled Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the Ukrainian police said Thursday.

"It was found that 300 kilograms [661 pounds] of wild berries and 20 kilograms [44 pounds] of mushrooms seized from citizens in the exclusion zone contained twice as much radioactive cesium and strontium as the allowed limit," the National Police said.

Sixteen people received administrative sanctions for illegally taking wild berries and mushrooms out of the forested area, and 14 criminal charges were filed for violating the "radiation safety regime." They carry a prison sentence of up to three years or a fine.