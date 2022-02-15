Ukrainian Police Switches to High-Alert Mode From February 14-19

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) From February 14 to February 19, the National Police of Ukraine is switching to a high-alert mode, the number of patrols will be increased, situational response centers will be deployed, the police said on Monday.

"From February 14 to February 19, 2022, the police personnel were transferred to an enhanced mode of service," the statement says.

According to the agency, the enhanced regime provides for an increase in the number of patrols to ensure public order on the streets, and additional situation response centers will also be deployed to quickly monitor the situation in the country. In addition, the police additionally take critical infrastructure and authorities under their protection.