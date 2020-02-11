Ukraine's National Police will fire an officer probed over the torching of a journalist's car last month in the western city of Lviv after the investigation in the case is completed, a regional police chief said Thursday

The car belonging to Halyna Tereshchuk, a correspondent for the US government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, was set on fire on the night of January 29.

"My position is clear: the policeman will be fired after the internal investigation," Vasyl Vikonskyi, the head of the police department for the Lviv region, said.

A criminal investigation was opened on charges of deliberate destruction of a journalist's property. Police detained the mastermind and their accomplice last week, placing one of them under house arrest. The policeman's role in the case was not revealed.