Ukrainian Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters Near Parliament Building - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The Ukrainian police targeted retirees of the Interior Ministry, who attempt to forcefully enter the parliament building in Kiev on Wednesday, with tear gas, the media reported.

Several hundred retirees are demanding a recalculation of their pensions.

The police used tear gas against some demonstrators during their attempt to enter the parliament building, according to the UNN agency's broadcast.