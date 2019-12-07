Ukrainian Police Warn of Possible Mass Rallies in Kiev on Normandy Four Summit Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Mass demonstrations involving several thousands of people are expected to be held in Kiev from December 8-9 in light of the Normandy Four summit in Paris, the press service of the Ukrainian National Police said on Saturday.

The Normandy format talks between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany are scheduled to take place on Monday to address the Ukrainian peace process.

"Directorate General of the National Police in Kiev ... has received four messages and information from the internet from citizens and organizations that plan to hold rallies in the capital's center from December 8-9," the statement said.

According to the statement, over 3,000 law enforcement officers will be engaged to ensure public security on Monday. The Interior Ministry also called on all participants of mass demonstrations to hold them peacefully and respect the law.

The Normandy format was launched in 2014 to find a political solution to the conflict in Donbas that erupted in the spring of that year. The conflict started as Kiev launched a special operation against the breakaway regions, which had refused to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities, saying that they had come to power as a result of a coup.